Home Opinions Editorials

One nation, one language row avoidable

In what has become an annual ritual, netas in the North extol the virtues of Hindi once a year, making grand statements of promoting it as the common national language.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 4th Conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance NEDA in Guwahati Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

In what has become an annual ritual, netas in the North extol the virtues of Hindi once a year, making grand statements of promoting it as the common national language. And politicians in the South go into hyperbole calling it Hindi expansionism. On Saturday, it was the turn of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to do the drumbeat on Hindi Diwas, saying it was the only language that can unite the whole country. Way back in 2010, on that year’s Hindi Diwas, the then Vice President Hamid Ansari and the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, made almost the same point, the latter in heavily accented Hindi.

Till the Congress was in power, exhortations on Hindi Diwas were ignored since it was assumed the party wouldn’t go beyond lip service. But what Shah says cannot be brushed aside lightly, as he is the most powerful person in the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Almost immediately there was a howl of protest from the political class in the South, claiming it indicated the BJP’s contempt for non-Hindi speakers, adding that it was creating a new language battlefield.

The nationalism point is well taken. For example, it was a proud moment when Modi made his opening remarks in Hindi with Donald Trump alongside on the sidelines of the recent G7 summit, with the US President quipping Modi speaks English well but had chosen to address in Hindi for other reasons. The problem though lies in the fears of Hindi’s imposition, with leaders in the South saying it is just one of the languages in the Eighth Schedule, no less, no more. Shah’s point that 60% of file notings in his department are in Hindi now, up from 10%when he assumed office in May-end, could have added to the coercion worry.

However, the fact remains that Hindi is not advanced enough yet and there is no denying English continues to be the best option for higher education and job opportunities at home and abroad. On a different note, for a party that is trying to expand in the South, getting itself tripped on identity politics was surely avoidable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp