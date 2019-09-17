Home Opinions Editorials

Big rot in small cricket leagues

Soon after fans finished watching a fascinating Test series between England and Australia dominated by Steve Smith’s exploits with the bat, cricket in India woke up to a different tune.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket League, TNPL, Chepauk

Image used for representation. | D Sampathkumar

Soon after fans finished watching a fascinating Test series between England and Australia dominated by Steve Smith’s exploits with the bat, cricket in India woke up to a different tune. The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is under the scanner for betting and fixing. It has been confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) is probing the matter. It shows that in spite of the best efforts of the officials, illegal practices continue to stalk T20 leagues. The TNPL is an addition to a list that includes the Indian Premier League and similar enterprises in South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Caribbean islands.

Big names in different countries including some international stars have been suspended, monitoring of suspicious elements has been heightened and governing bodies have launched awareness programmes starting from the junior levels. But the franchise-based T20 leagues have remained vulnerable to such activities. A nondescript competition called the Rajputana Premier League was stopped a few years ago after the ACSU established links of bookies with certain teams and players. News of TNPL turning out to be another den is still shocking, considering that its organiser, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, is aware of the situation and is known as a body that takes precautions.

That the virus continues to penetrate the layers of protection is alarming. It shows that despite tightening up, exemplary punishments and educational seminars, it is still possible to entice players and coaches and influence matches. The smaller scale of events like TNPL acts as no deterrent. Rather, it helps these elements get closer to the action because of the less elaborate security measures. If preliminary reports are to be believed, some prominent names from Tamil Nadu cricket are being investigated. After a lull, Indian cricket is again staring at the ugly face of corruption. With the administration unstable due to complications arising out of the reform drive, this has come at a bad time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Tamil Nadu Premier League Match Fixing BCCI Corruption
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp