Home Opinions Editorials

Get serious about the health of our elderly

September is observed as World Alzheimer’s month to bring focus on a disease that is gradually becoming a serious public health concern.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, mental health

Image used for representational purpose only.

September is observed as World Alzheimer’s month to bring focus on a disease that is gradually becoming a serious public health concern. This is of significance to India as the country is beginning to contend with a fast-growing elderly population. The Economic Survey 2019 has pointed this out: Demographic dividend will peak by 2041 and the elderly population will double from 8.6% in 2011 to 16% in 2041. The Survey has already emphasised the inevitability of increasing retirement ages in view of the fast-decreasing population growth, which has come down to 1.3% and is set to further drop to 0.5% over the next decade. 
In this context, discussions around dementia and Alzheimer’s—the biggest concerns for the elderly—assume more importance.

They not only have a debilitating effect on the sufferer and the whole family, but also lack support and care systems in the country. Dementia results in memory impairment and collapse of cognitive functions amongst others, and Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60% to 80% of the cases. While globally, there is a realisation of the impact of dementia and Alzheimer’s, India continues to be so negligent that we don’t even have a current estimate of the disease burden. The latest data, collated almost a decade ago, put the number of sufferers at 41 lakh which must have grown manifold at present. Even the medical infrastructure is not attuned to treating the disease. 

Dementia is still considered a normal age-related problem and beset with social stigma preventing sufferers and families from being open about it. Apart from genetic and hereditary factors, modern lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, etc., increase the risks of dementia. As all these are on the rise, it is imperative for India to prepare for the situation in advance. Health and well-being of the elderly is paramount for national productivity. The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly should be strengthened and implemented vigorously to include all aspects of healthy ageing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alzheimer Health of Elderly Dementia
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp