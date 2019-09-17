Get serious about the health of our elderly

September is observed as World Alzheimer’s month to bring focus on a disease that is gradually becoming a serious public health concern. This is of significance to India as the country is beginning to contend with a fast-growing elderly population. The Economic Survey 2019 has pointed this out: Demographic dividend will peak by 2041 and the elderly population will double from 8.6% in 2011 to 16% in 2041. The Survey has already emphasised the inevitability of increasing retirement ages in view of the fast-decreasing population growth, which has come down to 1.3% and is set to further drop to 0.5% over the next decade.

In this context, discussions around dementia and Alzheimer’s—the biggest concerns for the elderly—assume more importance.

They not only have a debilitating effect on the sufferer and the whole family, but also lack support and care systems in the country. Dementia results in memory impairment and collapse of cognitive functions amongst others, and Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60% to 80% of the cases. While globally, there is a realisation of the impact of dementia and Alzheimer’s, India continues to be so negligent that we don’t even have a current estimate of the disease burden. The latest data, collated almost a decade ago, put the number of sufferers at 41 lakh which must have grown manifold at present. Even the medical infrastructure is not attuned to treating the disease.

Dementia is still considered a normal age-related problem and beset with social stigma preventing sufferers and families from being open about it. Apart from genetic and hereditary factors, modern lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, etc., increase the risks of dementia. As all these are on the rise, it is imperative for India to prepare for the situation in advance. Health and well-being of the elderly is paramount for national productivity. The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly should be strengthened and implemented vigorously to include all aspects of healthy ageing.