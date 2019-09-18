Home Opinions Editorials

Bringing back normalcy in the Valley

The need to urgently bring back normalcy is also to assure the international community that the government is sincere about the welfare of Kashmiris.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s detention under the Public Safety Act, a law that ironically was passed when his father Sheikh Abdullah was the CM, has brought negative publicity on the continued restrictions placed in the Valley following the dilution of Article 370. Successive J&K governments, including his own, have used the Act randomly and arbitrarily in the past.

What has angered opponents of the government is that by slapping it against Farooq, the J&K administration seems to have put the former CM in the bracket of stone pelters, separatists and even terrorists as this law is often applied against them. While this equation is not founded on truth, it only brings to focus the huge task facing the government in dealing with the Kashmir situation.
A large number of the restrictions have been lifted and a semblance of normal life has returned to the Valley. But a lot of ground still needs to be covered.

Attendance in government offices is almost normal but in educational institutions, particularly schools, it is extremely poor. Shops and other business establishments do not open throughout the day. While the state government is on a concerted development drive, that alone is not enough as there is a huge sense of hurt and alienation in the Valley. Further, there have been reports that terrorists have been forcing the common people to not open their establishments and even burning down apple orchards. The government needs to quickly provide security to the common man.

The need to urgently bring back normalcy is also to assure the international community that the government is sincere about the welfare of Kashmiris. Pakistan has been on an overdrive to bring the Kashmir issue to the international centre stage. The US is worried over the rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. Some US Congress members have also raised concerns over the restrictions that are in place in the Valley. So the sooner the government is able to restore normal life, the better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp