Three deaths in Chennai and the lessons

In the past few days, Chennai has seen at least three deaths that were the result of official apathy.

A candle light vigil arranged for Subasri and Raghu, who lost their lives after banners fell on them, in Egmore on Sunday

A candle light vigil arranged for Subasri and Raghu, who lost their lives after banners fell on them, in Egmore on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

In the past few days, Chennai has seen at least three deaths that were the result of official apathy. In the first, a 23-year-old woman named Subashri was run over by a water lorry and killed after an illegal banner caused her to fall off her bike. The Madras High Court has repeatedly pulled up officials for turning a blind eye to illegal hoardings and banners, especially after the 2017 death of an NRI who was run over by a corporation vehicle in Coimbatore after his bike slammed into an arch put up for a function and he was thrown to the ground. After the death of Subashri, the HC castigated the government and ordered interim relief to the family of the deceased. Officials, across the state, removed thousands of illegal banners. Political parties and film stars made all the right noises, telling fans and followers to stop putting up illegal hoardings.

However, cadres of political parties, appearing to know that their leaders don’t mean what they say, have carried on as usual. Tamil Nadu’s political and film culture has become heavily reliant— to display loyalty, sycophancy—on banners and cut-outs, regardless of the dangers they pose. So, few trust that politicians will keep their word. This puts the onus of keeping the roads safe on officials. At present, both police and local body officials, buoyed by public support, seem to be taking swift action against offenders. But will this continue once the furore dies down?

The manner in which two others died in Chennai in the past few days does not inspire hope. A teenager was electrocuted when he stepped into a puddle where a live wire had just been covered in mud. A man was electrocuted when an electric pole fell on him—residents claim they had complained to officials about the poles in the locality. All three deaths can be attributed to negligence. The only way forward then, for the people of TN, is to keep up the vigil on officials and politicians, to hold them to account and take nothing for granted. The state has shown it can act when the public demands action. The final responsibility, then, rests with us.

