Slippery road ahead for India

Foreign Institutional Investors have been pulling out of the Indian stock market ever since the Budget was announced. A lacklustre Budget with pain points for investors and continued economic slowdown was not exactly something they were comfortable with. But the more recent off-loading of shares by FIIs in the wake of the West Asian crisis is alarming to say the least. A worsening Gulf situation would not only result in higher oil prices as it would cause more FIIs pulling out investment from Indian bourses but also a further weakening of the Indian Rupee.

A weaker Rupee means imports would get costlier and the Indian economy will also become a higher cost one. The rising prices of raw materials and capital imports will result in far higher costs of production, making life for ordinary Indians more difficult. The BSE Sensex had hit a high of 40,267 on June 3 soon after the Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance swept the polls. Investors hoped this would herald a slew of reforms which would speed up India’s growth story. However, after the middle-of-the-road Budget, which skirted bold decisions and imposed punitive tax on stock market investors, FII disenchantment grew. The stock markets have since fallen by a massive 9%. A roll-back by the finance minister on the super-rich tax imposed on market investors helped improve the mood somewhat with FIIs turning net buyers for the first time on September 11. Till then it had been a story of pull-outs.

However, the drone attack on Saudi-Aramco’s facilities and beating of war drums by both sides saw a sharper fall in stocks and a renewal of pull-outs by FIIs. Brent crude oil prices have also been rising—from $ 53.8 a barrel in December end last year, it rose to over $74 in March. After stabilising somewhat, it has started climbing up again. It is now hovering between $64-65 a barrel. The higher the crude prices go, the costlier India’s oil import bill gets. About $2 billion is added to India’s oil bill for every dollar increase in crude prices. This only translates to a huge foreign exchange outgo and a massive downward pressure on the Rupee’s intrinsic value.