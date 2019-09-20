Home Opinions Editorials

A flyover pulled down by politics

Beyond the fact that the flyover needed a complete overhaul, the decision to rebuild the structure is also driven by politics.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:50 AM

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi.| (File | EPS)

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi.| (File | EPS)

Kochi’s controversial but vital Palarivattom flyover will be demolished and rebuilt, just three years after it was opened. Such was the quality of the original construction that experts, who inspected the 750m bridge after it developed cracks, all agreed that mere repair cannot guarantee its longevity. It was based on the report of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan that the government decided to reconstruct the flyover built at a cost of Rs 42 crore. Sreedharan will also oversee the reconstruction work that, according to estimates, will cost about Rs 20 crore.

Beyond the fact that the flyover needed a complete overhaul, the decision to rebuild the structure is also driven by politics. The flyover was conceived and built during the previous Congress-led UDF regime, though it was opened after the current CPM-led LDF government took charge. Now that it’s clear that the flyover’s poor quality is due to the irregularities in its construction and misappropriation of funds by those involved, the government is keen to pin down the Congress and its ally Muslim League over corruption charges. While four persons, including the then PWD secretary, have been arrested for corruption in this regard, a move is afoot to put the then PWD minister, Ebrahim Kunju, a Muslim League leader, behind bars.

No doubt, the CPM is trying to gain political mileage out of the controversy. After the recent electoral reverses, the party sees this an opportunity to regain some of its lost ground. CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while announcing the decision to reconstruct the flyover, stressed that the existing structure will be completely demolished. However, Sreedharan was of the opinion that total demolition was not required. While those responsible for the construction of the existing substandard structure certainly need to be punished, the government must also ensure speed and quality in reconstruction work. Whatever needs to be done to make the flyover useable again can be done, but at the same time, it must also make sure that no public money is wasted just to prove a political point.

