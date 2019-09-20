Dealing with the ‘culprits’ off roads

Scandinavian level penalties for African quality infrastructure, said one irate Twitter user on the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Reacting to public discontent, several state governments have announced that they would not fully implement the Centre’s amendments. The popular argument is that road safety is not just about penalising commuters for not wearing seatbelts or helmets. Policymakers and contractors who build roads must be held accountable for providing quality infrastructure and ensuring its regular maintenance.

Over the last couple of weeks, three deaths on roads shocked Chennai’s residents. A teenager was electrocuted by a cable left exposed allegedly by workers hired by the city corporation. A techie came under the wheels of a lorry after an illegally installed banner fell on her. A man was electrocuted when a dilapidated electric pole crashed. There has been no dearth of outrage over the deaths, but not many solutions have been discussed to avoid such cases in the future. Interestingly, the new Motor Vehicles Act partially addresses these problems by holding contractors accountable.

If the Act is implemented, erring contractors will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for poor construction or maintenance of roads. However, since many states are resisting the move, it’s unclear if the Act will be implemented fully. For instance, Tamil Nadu has proposed to implement just 26 of the 63 amended clauses. Despite these provisions, some experts feel even the Centre’s amended legislation is not comprehensive. For instance, it does not talk about penalties for unauthorised digging of roads. It does not fix accountability when roads are dug up and left that way for an extended period of time. Opposition parties and state governments must work in tandem with the Centre to further strengthen road safety legislations. They should ensure that there are no more deaths like the ones witnessed in Chennai recently. This is crucial for India, the world’s largest contributor to road deaths.