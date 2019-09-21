Tax cuts daring, economy will take time to pick up

In a bid to reverse the gloom and doom over the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant cut in corporate tax for both new and existing companies. The new effective rate of taxation would be 25.17% for all existing companies, a move which most industrial lobbies welcomed with open arms. New firms set up after October 2019 will be taxed at 17.01%. The Centre has also said companies can now use Corporate Social Responsibility funds for incubators where the government or its arms are involved.

Friday’s announcements are sure to help corporates that were stressed because of the ongoing economic slowdown. A study of 642 listed companies by a rating agency had shown that revenue growth slowed to a 11-quarter low at 5.7% in April-June, with more companies reporting net losses than the year before. The slashing of corporate tax rates should help India Inc tide over the crisis and may unleash the animal spirit in some of them to try and be bold with price cuts.

However, on the flipside, with the Rs 1.45 lakh crore tax giveaway, a fiscal slippage now appears inevitable given the fact that the Centre’s tax collections will now substantially fall short of targets. The government had set a target of 17.5% more direct taxes this financial year. But till August, it could manage to increase its tax revenue by just 4.7%—miles away from its goal. Also it has to be remembered that India Inc’s current woes stemmed from customers being absent in large numbers from the marketplace. Automobile sales had been shrinking while fast-moving consumer goods companies also saw slowing sales. Tax cuts for corporates does not immediately translate into any significant revival in demand. It will take time to turn into investment, jobs or demands.

Traditional Keynesian economics says that demand can be revived in a more effective way either by putting money in the pockets of the common man by cutting personal taxes, or by creating more jobs through stepped-up productive investment, usually by the government in building bridges, dams or roads.