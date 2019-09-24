Cementing indo-US ties needs more than chemistry

The bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston on Sunday can be described as the perfect platform from which the two countries can recalibrate their ties after some minor hiccups in the recent past. Modi not only used the occasion to attack Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism, the PM even seemed to endorse the US president’s re-election, though he merely recalled “candidate” Trump’s catchline in 2015 modelled on Modi’s in 2014: “Ab ki baar Trump sarkar.” Only time will tell if Indian-Americans, a prosperous and an increasingly influential community, will vote for Trump, but he would have taken note of Modi’s popularity among the NRIs in the US.

Indo-US ties have taken a leap since the signing of the civil nuclear agreement in 2005 during Manmohan Singh’s time. Today, the US is the second largest defence equipment supplier to India in terms of value after Russia. Trade has also grown in the past few years even as thousands of American multinational companies have set up shop in India, creating jobs in lakhs. The relationship between the largest and the oldest democracies is also such that the US no longer equates India with Pakistan. This de-hyphenation has taken years of diplomacy by India. A high-level visit by a US dignitary to New Delhi does not necessarily entail a stopover at Islamabad.

But having said that, challenges remain, particularly with the US first and India first outlook of the two current governments. The biggest hurdle is trade, with Trump often hitting out at India over the issue. The US president has publicly criticised India for its high tariffs and trade surplus so much so that Washington recently suspended tariff-free exports from India, prompting India to retaliate. India’s military relationship with Russia and huge crude oil imports from Iran are also sore points for the US. So the personal chemistry between Modi and Trump notwithstanding, India has a lot of balancing to do.