Home Opinions Editorials

Wait before taking CWG call

Over the last few months, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has engaged himself in a game of brinksmanship with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Published: 30th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Over the last few months, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has engaged himself in a game of brinksmanship with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). He upped the rhetoric last week when he said that the Commonwealth Games itself is “a waste of time and money”. Such comments, or posturing, are made without discussing the core issue—absence of shooting at the 2022 Games—with athletes and the Indian government.

Batra’s larger point about the credibility of the CWG because of the lack of competition looks like a desperate throw of the dice to pressurise the CGF into including shooting. If this logic is to be applied across the board, then Indian athletes shouldn’t be sent to other inferior events like the South Asian Games and intra-continental events. However, that is not how elite competitions work. Athletes and/or teams willingly test themselves in low-level events to experiment with new techniques or field youngsters to see if they can handle pressure situations.

The only bit of substance in Batra’s outburst is that the standards of the CWG can’t be compared with what athletes have to achieve to win medals at the top level. The CWG doesn’t serve as an Olympic qualifying event either. Is it worthwhile to spend so much money and resources on the Games? But this reason and the fact that not a single Indian is in an influential post in the various CGF committees may not be enough reason to justify a total boycott of the CWG.

Like the CGF pointed out, India voted to keep shooting as an optional sport when the matter came up in 2015. And considering that the athletes are also not in favour of a boycott, it’s better to wait until November 14, when CGF and the IOA try to reach a common ground. As it stands, shooting will not be a part of the programme but the CGF will try and assign India leadership roles within the Commonwealth to stop them from making a radical decision. Will the CGF be able to pacify Batra & Co? Only time will tell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp