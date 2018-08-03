Home Opinions Mindspace

Passion in the age of social media

By Shivani Sridharan
All of her 42,573 Instagram followers waited to see how her next day would pan out. Would she wear her favourite denim jacket? Maybe she would finally post a review for the face cream. What would be her kid’s lunch today? Will her husband surprise her with roses again? Watching her daily life updates was many people’s routine. They all wanted to be her—with her flawless skin, her effortless style, her obedient child and the handsome surgeon husband. What they could not see was the purple bruise her full-sleeved jacket hid or her child’s puke she cleaned from the car seat, or that morning argument with her husband which was a tad bit more bitter than the coffee she downed. They never saw the battles she fought when her phone was locked.

The 21st century is restructuring society and we millennials have redefined passion. Till the late 20th century, the term passion usually referred to a person’s favourite hobby, something they pursued in their leisure. These were done in addition to their bread-winning day jobs. With the advent of widespread westernisation and galloping growth in technology, the youth are now merging the two and successfully so.
The world is witnessing people who have made their passion a lifestyle. We have influencers, marathoners, cyclists, foodies, hikers and much more. People utilise social media platforms to showcase their unique interests. The hate for monotony and the adventure-seeking attitude in youngsters beautifully connects with these novel ideas.

But this change is a double-edged sword. Constant exposure to the perfect lives of others makes it bitter for those who take the conventional road to secure financial stability. Those evenings spent on listlessly browsing and watching people living their dreams only lead to many resentful mornings.

Job satisfaction has become a primary criterion whilst making career choices and it’s only getting harder to find. Many struggle to know what keeps them excited, that which will wake them up every morning and keep their adrenaline flowing. That’s why, sometimes it’s good to stay grounded for a while. Take the conventional steps. Remember why we chose what we did. Walk the normal path for a bit.

We have developed as a society. We have learned to embrace and love. The opportunities have become limitless. So find out who you are, ask yourself what you want, work for it and wait till the answers come knocking. Till then, do the ‘right thing’—it’s called so for a reason.

Comments(1)

  • Shashi
    Excellent write up Shivani, loads of love and wishes
    16 hours ago reply
