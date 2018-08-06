The Singaporean boy and his pet beetle

Arundhati Kurup By

Express News Service

Oh yes! The flight was lovely. Thank you for asking. I just got back from Singapore after an intensive, yet transformative, summer research program. I was staying inside the university campus for over eight weeks but decided to move in with my aunt for the last couple of days.

My aunt stays in a beautiful neighbourhood surrounded by lush green parks, libraries and eateries in the eastern part of the city-state. She helps her neighbour’s son with maths. The boy must be 12 years old and lives down the lane. Shy and unassuming, the Chinese boy comes on his bicycle twice a week with his blue sling bag strapped over his chest. He is a stellar and focussed table tennis player, although he easily loses his focus and accepts defeat in front of challenging algebra problems.

But I was curious to meet the kid for a reason: He is an expert on ants, beetles and other tiny members of the insect family. He observes their behaviour and analyses their interactions. He effortlessly remembers the scientific names of most of the common insects and can easily interpret their behaviour. One day he even took his pet beetle to his math class because the crawling beetle by his side gave him a sense of reassurance and helped him concentrate better. That day after pushing his way through class, he jumped and ran into my aunt’s garden to inspect the new ant colonies thriving there. He would purchase ant colonies online and is a constant visitor to all nearby parks. The reality of a small kid living so close to nature and nature’s beings blew me away.

Alas! How I wish he could retain his sense of wonder despite the rat race in the formal system of education. There are millions of little boys and girls actively seeking the unknown in the pursuit of satiating their sense of wonder. And making sense of colours, rhythms, people and the universe. Let us not restrict their curiosity by building walls after walls—rigorous exams, meticulous grade cards and superficial assignments.

All of us wanted to become a million different things when we were growing up. But in the name of convenience, security and trends, we have given up on our dreams. It is high time we teach our children to embrace challenges and face the world with a smile. Let them be bold and follow their passions. Why waste your time sitting in front of screens when you know what your heart wants? To do great work, love what you do. As the saying goes, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid.”

