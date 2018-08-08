Home Opinions Mindspace

Nooyi and Women in high Places

In a surprise move, Indra Nooyi, CEO of the multinational giant PepsiCo, has stepped down after a 12-year-run, passing on the reins to another company insider, Ramon Laguarta.

By Express News Service
In a surprise move, Indra Nooyi, CEO of the multinational giant PepsiCo, has stepped down after a 12-year-run, passing on the reins to another company insider, Ramon Laguarta. The reshuffle is being seen as a social setback as Nooyi was not only a poster woman for émigré Indians doing well in conditions of tough competition, but was also among the few women head honchos who have made it in a male-dominated corporate world. Her exit is possibly for reasons other than gender. The soft-drinks-to-chips behemoth is passing through a crisis of stagnation as soda consumption has dropped to its lowest level in more than 30 years. Nooyi has also been criticised for passing over the acquisition of WhiteWave Foods, a maker of dairy alternatives, two years ago.

On the frontier of gender equality though, Nooyi’s exit has highlighted the poor representation of women in high places. After her departure, the world’s largest corporations—the S&P 500 companies—will have just 23 women CEOs, less than 5 per cent of the total. This is a step back: Last year, there were 27 women in the Standard & Poor’s index. Despite all the talk of encouraging women leadership, the corporate world seems to be moving in the other direction. In our case, a global survey about a year ago by management consultant Grant Thornton showed India ranked third lowest in having women in leadership roles for the third consecutive year. Only 7 per cent of our senior management and CEO positions were held by women. 
Women are increasingly moving out of the home and into gainful employment. But this has not necessarily led to their empowerment. They are forced to work at the lowest positions, and gender discrimination ensures their merit is not judged on par with men. More women at the top are required not just for symbolic value; it will play a big transformation role too. If gender equality has to be a genuine democratic goal, private corporations and governments have to ensure that women of merit are recognised and given their due.

