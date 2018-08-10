The Tiger who helped us during the floods

Thomas Matthew By

Kerala has witnessed unprecedented floods this time. We stay very close to the Muvattupuzha river by the side of the Thriveni Sangamam where three great rivers meet. The river was in spate, something that has happened only a couple of times in the past.

As the dark clouds grew threatening, our faithful dog Tiger growled and barked as if something bad was in store for us. He remained in the house without even caring for his food.

The water started rushing into the road in front of our house all too soon. We were all busy packing our clothes, money and passports. But Tiger was hanging around overseeing the onrush of water from the nearby river. He has been with us for the past five years and has witnessed all our triumphs

and tragedies.

We took the final decision to shift to our uncle’s house, which was a safe place to take refuge. A couple of years ago, under similar circumstances, we had taken refuge in the same house. In the midst of all this confusion, Tiger was calm and quiet and looking around to see whether the onrushing water was dangerous. He was restless and his growls meant things were not comfortable.

Before leaving the house we wanted to put Tiger in the car. But he sternly refused and gestured to us to get into the car and leave the place. At last we had to leave Tiger alone in the house. It was after a couple of days that we came back to our house to see a tired-looking but enthusiastic Tiger looking after the house. Gratitude, as they say, is the greatest attitude.

All of us were touched by the sincerity and love of Tiger who looked after our house during our absence. No wonder, God gave his own name to the dog in reverse! The more I think of human beings and their actions the more I love my Tiger who loves us abundantly and most extravagantly.

All of us learnt a lesson or two from Tiger this time. Suddenly there was a paradigm change in the attitude of our children. They started loving one another with renewed vigour.

Dogs are indeed the best friends of men and they stand with us even during the most dangerous moments.

And that brings us to the truth that we have to learn a lot from animals. We can try to make this world a better place by loving each other—making the skies bluer and the hearts happier.

