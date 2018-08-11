Home Opinions Mindspace

Our teacher, our postmaster, our hero

 A Sanskrit adage glorifies the great four of our lives—Mata, Pita, Guru, Deivam. Reiterating a great truth, it shows the order wherein they should be remembered. Next to parents, the Guru (teacher) enjoys divine and noble status.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

By E SETHURAMALINGAM
Express News Service

 A Sanskrit adage glorifies the great four of our lives—Mata, Pita, Guru, Deivam. Reiterating a great truth, it shows the order wherein they should be remembered. Next to parents, the Guru (teacher) enjoys divine and noble status. Through the mother who brings us as a child into the word, one knows their father. He in turn takes the child to the Guru—who, by imparting knowledge and helping them know the world, makes them realise God (consciousness or the real self). During this learning-span, the teachers enter and enlighten us on men and matters.  

My teachers, all equal, still live in my thoughts and are respected. My Guru, fondly called ‘Engal Nataraja vaathiyar’ (Our Nataraja sir), was the first among equals. Our bare-bodied hero, though sporting a simple look with thick chignon and in conspicuously white voile dhoti and angavastram, looked attractive. The tilak on his forehead made him more handsome.The doyen held my fingers supportively as my schooling began with ‘Hari Om Namaha, Guruve Thunai’ written on rice on Vijayadasami in 1957. Having initiated me into the world of alphabets and numbers, I crowned him my Guru. His qualities and credentials made him the headmaster of the elementary school at Vellanguli in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu. 

He was also the branch postmaster. In our village, highly educated persons were very rare. But our hero created graduates and officers. In his dual role as teacher and postmaster, he helped the villagers wherever and whenever possible. He even helped them financially. He transformed students into responsible citizens. When he rode majestically on his Raleigh bicycle from house to school, villagers would greet him with folded hands in spontaneous respect.

Even today the village remembers and reveres the great man with the bun. The then Governor of erstwhile Madras State Bishnuram Medhi honoured him with the state’s Best Teacher award in 1964. A father christened his son Natarajan as a token of love and gratitude. Even now, I feel guilty for not having followed suit. Our mentor is no more but my association with his family is still strong; his elder son, a retired postal official, guides me, like an elder brother, in times of ordeals.

Oh Guru! You have vanished from our midst but you are reigning supreme in our hearts. I bow before you excelling in qualities—honesty, sincerity, discipline, strictness, uprightness and duty-consciousness—all you personified. You, a role model to all, remain next only to my Mata and Pita!

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala