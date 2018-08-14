A two-states wedding with a positive twist

Rana Preet Gill By

Express News Service

Whenever I think of Chetan Bhagat’s book Two states-the story of my marriage, it reminds me of a similar story that unfolded a few years back somewhere between Kanpur and Jodhpur. Bhagat’s book was the story of a North Indian boy falling in love with a South Indian girl and the struggle they undertook to make marriage a possibility. In this story, the matters were relatively staid; the parents had agreed and everything was finalised.

Since the girl wanted the marriage to be solemnised in Kanpur, her hometown, and the groom suffered from a flying phobia, it was decided that the barat (wedding procession) would come in a bus. It was a good 13-hour-drive and by the time the groom’s procession reached the wedding hall, they were exhausted. The most affected was the groom. Soon after the rituals were over, the groom declared he wanted to go back in a train this time. In a jiffy, the bride’s father called up the railway station and managed to procure two tickets for the next train to Jodhpur. It was decided that the rest of the marriage party would leave by bus.

Since the train was about to leave in an hour, all the after-marriage rituals were conducted hurriedly. Someone shouted amidst all the din, “Arre zaara sa ro lo, bidai ho rahi hai” (Shed some tears, the girl is leaving her home). But by then, the bride’s father, who was in the Army and was precise with everything, retorted, “There is hardly any time. Get a car and rush them to the railway station.

They cannot miss the train.” While people were busy merrymaking and enjoying the festive atmosphere, for the two people joined in holy matrimony, it was a harried situation as they were whisked off immediately from the venue.The disoriented bride and groom were dropped off at the Kanpur railway station. As soon as they boarded the train, they realised that they were allotted different seats. The passengers were curious at the strange situation and their repeated requests to be seated together were fruitless. But there were ample enquiries, “Achha to shaadi hue hai apke. Barat kahan hai bhai?” (So ... you are newly-wed but where is the marriage procession?)

Throughout the train journey they faced hostile reactions from the passengers who suspected them to be an eloping couple. The aggrieving journey came to an end when they finally received a rousing reception at the destination. Finally as they were ushered back home, they heaved a sigh of relief. From Kanpur to Jodhpur, the marriage was no less than an adventure and they were happy to be finally settle in their own space.