Photographing two Bharat Ratnas

Long long ago, I was working in a public sector undertaking in Ranchi. As a passionate practitioner of photography as a hobby, I was often called upon to take pictures, be it a birthday, marriage or a

Published: 20th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By C S HAYAVADANA RAO
Express News Service

Long long ago, I was working in a public sector undertaking in Ranchi. As a passionate practitioner of photography as a hobby, I was often called upon to take pictures, be it a birthday, marriage or any other occasion. It was the black-and-white era.

In those days, many employees were sent to Russia for training. Most of these trainees, on returning, were bringing back photography equipment like cameras, enlargers, trays, etc. I used to borrow the equipment and come Saturday night, create a dark room in a bedroom, in pursuit of my hobby and made creative prints. Let alone present day digital cameras which were yet to make their debut, even colour films were scarce and expensive then.

One day I got a call from a colleague of mine. He said he was hosting a breakfast for Atal Bihari Vajpayee and asked me if he could come and take a few pictures. Atalji was a Member of Parliament then, but not as widely known. He had come to Ranchi for some party work and my friend was a known activist and RSS sympathiser. Not known to refuse any invite I readily agreed. I was also asked to cover a public meeting in the evening. It was common practice that public meetings were held at a place called Gol Chakkar, which was located at the periphery of our factory.

Having taken Vajpayee’s pictures, I handed over the prints to my friend along with the negatives, no evidence of this remaining with me. I could never imagine in my wildest dreams that one day Vajpayee would become the prime minister of the country and be conferred the country’s highest honour Bharat Ratna.

I can also boast of another Bharat Ratna coming before my lens. After another call from another friend, I went and photographed Mother Teresa. She too came to Ranchi when she was not well known.
The BBC had just aired a documentary on Mother Teresa made by Malcolm Muggeridge. Being a lone photographer, I had the privilege of accompanying her on visits to the homes of lepers and old age homes. It was an eye-opener for me.

Cocooned in my own world, I and my ilk were not aware of the work she was doing in the very town I was living for so many years.Like an innocuous thread claiming some credit for being in the company of flowers in a garland, I too can boast of photographing two Bharat Ratnas.

Email: cshayavadanarao@gmail.com

