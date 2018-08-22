The Deluge and my Eleventh-hour Escape 

Sukumaran C V By

Express News Service

My love for forests and wildlife prompted me to request to be transferred to the Nelliyampathy office of my department. I have been living in the office quarters ever since. Nelliyampathy is still an intact evergreen forest patch of the Western Ghats in Kerala. It is one of the biodiversity hotspots full of gaur, bears, spotted deer, Nilgiri tahr, elephants, leopards and other animals. In the summer months, every day after office hours, I walk into the forest and am delighted by the acrobatics of black monkeys and Malabar giant squirrels on top of the gigantic evergreen trees, the flight of the Malabar pied hornbills above my head, and glimpses of barking deer crossing my path at lightning speed.

During monsoon, I am forced to stop my forest walks as leeches appear everywhere. I thought I could restart them as usual after this monsoon. But Nature had other plans. The unprecedented monsoon fury virtually submerged Kerala. In Nelliyampathy, its fury was in the form of landslips and fallen trees. Often the place was isolated without electricity and mobile connectivity. The only road that connects it to the outer world is/was the road that climbs up the hills from Nenmara down the valley.

I felt the torrential rains that started from August 8 were telling me to go down if I didn’t want to be stranded there without food, water and electricity. But I stayed till August 13, when my sixth sense told me to go down. After office hours, I came down by bus. And the next day, a heavy landslip washed away the longest bridge on the Nelliyampathy road. Later, due to inclement weather conditions, even Navy helicopters couldn’t land there to give food to Nelliyampathy’s isolated people.

What we have to learn from this deluge is that it is an ecological disaster. And we have generously contributed to it. We encroached on all the ecologically fragile lands and destroyed the equilibrium that Nature keeps for the safety of both its human and non-human beings. We blocked the waterways and built roads and homes and towns. We filled the wetlands and constructed concrete jungles. And when it rained heavily, the water found no way to run, no place to spread and go underground.

This monsoon has taught us bitter ecological lessons in the hardest way possible. The lessons are simple: Make sure there are no human activities in ecologically sensitive lands, don’t encroach on the floodplains of rivers and build homes there, and don’t allow your cities to ‘develop’ by destroying the waterways and paddy fields that prevent floods.