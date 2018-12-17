The first inhabitants of my new residence

SUKUMARAN C V By

Building a home seems to be the most strenuous activity in the life of a human being. An own house is the dream of everyone. The construction of my home started in December last year. Now the work is almost over and I will be living in my own home from the New Year.

I am writing this article to tell you about the two non-human beings who made my home theirs, immediately after the concreting of the ground-floor roof was over. One day, while water curing the staircase, I found a small black and brown thing under the stairs. It was a tiny bat. Another one was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom. They were two nectar-drinking, insectivorous bats. They were very cute too. I gave directions to the workers not to harm them.

I worried about their safety when the plastering started. Where would they go? But they were so adaptive. When one room was being plastered they would shift to another room, and they were seen inside, even after the plastering was over. But when the whitewashing started, they vanished. I was unhappy over the disappearance of the first inhabitants of my home. I wondered whether I had made them homeless.

But every day starting from dusk, I saw, as usual, the tiny bats flying around the plantains, drinking nectar from the plantain flowers and catching little insects. I was happy to know that they had found some other suitable place to inhabit in daytime. But I had no idea where they were living.

One day I switched on the motor to pump water for the flooring works. But water was not pumped and I inspected the well to see whether the foot valve of the motor was not properly immersed in the water. Suddenly a tiny bat flew from one side of the well and disappeared into the opposite side under the plants that grow all over the inner sides of the well. It was one of the bats that used to live in my home.

The mental pain we suffer when we become homeless is the most insufferable of all pains. I know the feeling, because I have suffered it. So initially the thought that I had made the bats homeless gnawed at my mind. And therefore when I saw them, I was very happy. I am pleased to see that they are safer than they were in their former abode, and they won’t be forced to seek another abode in future. Just like I now have my permanent abode, they have their own too.

