A rejuvenation camp of a different kind  

During my school days, I spent many summer holidays with my grandparents. When my grandpa visited the weekly shandy on Saturdays, he used to take me with him—partly to carry a few things and partly to show me how to bargain. A week’s supply of fruits and vegetables were bought, washed at home near the well and kept in the store room.

My grandparents ate only on banana leaves. The leaves were cleaned with water, wiped dry with a cloth, rolled and covered with a gunny sack to delay their withering. They were kept on a wooden shelf in a dark corner of the store room. Every day the gunny sack was unrolled to take out a few leaves for use. After four or five days, the banana leaves showed signs of drying up by turning yellowish. Still, they lasted till the next shandy day. The leaves imparted a signature flavour to the hot food served on them.

Pumpkins, yams, melons and raw bananas lasted the full week. Leafy greens were grown in the backyard and could be plucked at any time for cooking. Coconut trees in the backyard gave enough coconuts for our needs. A mango tree and a jackfruit tree also yielded sumptuous fruits when in season.

Grandma took two hours to prepare lunch in the absence of breakfast. She picked up firewood from the cowshed and lit the choola for cooking. Rice and dal took time to cook. She cut vegetables in the meantime and grated coconut for grinding on an ammi (stone grinder) to make sambar. She served food to grandfather, her sons and grandchildren with love.After every sojourn with my grandparents I went back home gaining a little weight. It might be because there was no stress regarding monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual exams and I ate a lot of food. Jackfruits and mangoes were aplenty.

The village temple had festivities during those holidays and community feasting was a way of life in the village. The feasts consisted of many dishes, sweets and fruits in addition to the normal course of rice, sambar, rasam, vadas, kheer and curd. Those holidays were sort of a rejuvenation camp where I got revitalised due to the pure air, water and rich food served with love in the village.Now, my grandparents are no more. The village has undergone many changes and become urbanised. And I now have nowhere to go for rejuvenation.