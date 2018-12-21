Home Opinions Mindspace

Don’t let the calendar fool you this New Year

The year-end revelry, rather madness, is about to begin. Where to let the hair down and whom to shake a leg with.

Published: 21st December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Ifthekhar
Express News Service

The year-end revelry, rather madness, is about to begin. Where to let the hair down and whom to shake a leg with. This is the biggest question worrying the well-heeled. One wants to get immersed in the frenzy and wish away the blues.

Big hotels are already arranging programmes to ring in the New Year. Some call it a new chapter, some a new beginning. But is it really so? The year never ends or begins—life just goes on. Will it be any different in 2019? You are living in a fool’s paradise if you say ‘yes’. Simply celebrating the New Year won’t change the shape of things to come. The elusive window of well-being will not open just because a new year has dawned. 

Be the change you wish to see in the world. Nothing changes unless one brings positive changes in oneself. But the things most of us do as the New Year approaches are appalling. Elaborate parties are planned, venues chosen and menus selected. Some are busy jotting down New Year resolutions. It’s a ritual one wants to go through and get done with. At the stroke of midnight, a big cheer goes up, bottles are uncorked and the effervescent liquid gushes out. Next morning one gets up bleary eyed with a slight hangover only to find out that things have not changed a wee bit.   

This, however, doesn’t mean that one shouldn’t celebrate. But this can be done in a meaningful way. Why not resolve to be nice with everyone? Charity should begin at home. So let the first beneficiary of your good behaviour be your parents, wife and children. Go for an image makeover and give a big surprise to your colleagues by sharing their work. Why not resolve to shed that extra weight and feed the poor? For a change let’s put off airs and be fair with everyone. These acts look small but they have a lasting impact and liven up people around us. Don’t get fooled by the calendar. There are as many days in a year as you make use of.

The other day a friend of mine jolted me out of complacency when he explained how people are going bonkers in the one-upmanship race. New years or birthdays, he says, are not occasions to celebrate but time to take stock and do mid-course correction. Every time we tear off a leaf from a calendar, we are tearing off a month from our lives, a fact few are conscious of. And none knows how many years are left in our kitty. There is no way we can change the past but we can certainly make a fresh start and change the ending.

J S Ifthekhar
 

Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp