My late-night drive past a burial ground

N J Ravi Chander By

Express News Service

I do not believe in spirits or the afterlife but this incident that I am about to narrate must give you the creeps. It was the summer of 2006 and after completing the mandatory rural assignment—a must for any bank official—I was posted back at my hometown, Bengaluru. I reported to a branch on the Old Airport Road and was given the task of system administration that entailed troubleshooting whenever the computers refused to function, besides performing ‘Begin Day’ and ‘End of Day’ operations, which consumed considerable time.

Those were the days of crippling power cuts and with no generator in place, the systems frequently crashed. What followed was the arduous task of restoring lost data and bringing the computers back to life. The work at times would stretch well past midnight. After one such system breakdown, I left the branch in the dead of night. I navigated my way on the dimly lit roads atop my Yamaha RX 100. An eerie silence was on the streets, save for the roar of the engine.

En route to my home I had to pass a burial ground. I had passed this way umpteen times earlier after my late-night duties at the branch without any drama. But that day was different. As I neared the cemetery gates, a girl in a white dress appeared out of nowhere. With a wave of her slender hand, she beseeched me to stop and then asked to be dropped off at the bus stop that was a kilometre away. My heart skipped a beat but nevertheless, I summoned up enough courage and asked her to hop on.

As I sped on with my lady passenger several questions crisscrossed my mind. “What was a young girl doing at the cemetery gates at this unearthly hour?” “Why was she dressed in whites?” “Who was she waiting for?” “Did she have feet?” But with the chill that had already set into my bones, I did not dare to ask. As she disembarked at the bus stop, it also dawned on me that there was no bus service at that hour.

When I rushed home and narrated the incident to my dear and near ones, they were all aghast and reprimanded me for taking the route along the burial ground. Many even went to the extent of telling me that I must have had a brush with a ghost. It has been more than a decade since the incident took place, but whenever I recount this experience it sends a shiver down the spine of my family members.