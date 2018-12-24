Home Opinions Mindspace

How my atheist bro became a believer

Published: 24th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhadriraju Indusekhar
Express News Service

Chilkur Balaji’, famously known by the sobriquet ‘Visa Balaji’, is the presiding deity at a Balaji temple situated 20 km away from Hyderabad city. This deity is widely believed to be a miracle God and is known for unfailingly bringing luck to devotees who offer worship with the intention of obtaining visas for going abroad.

It was in 2012 that my brother, who did his bachelors in agricultural science, got admission into MS at an university in the United States. He wanted to set out in April so as to attend the first semester of a course that was scheduled to start in June.

A two-month time period was needed for him to settle down at the new and unfamiliar place and for beginning an altogether new life in an alien environment. My brother, who generally gives more weight to non-religious human values and diligence, turned a deaf ear to suggestions made by some friends and relatives who wanted him to visit the Chilkur Balaji temple and pray to God.

My brother was confident of his own virtues and being atheistic, did not pay heed to their requests as he had made all necessary preparations. Accordingly, he approached the US consulate office with all the required documents that were in fact flawless. However, he had to face failure in getting a visa in his first two attempts on some grounds that we believed were unreasonable. 

My brother became desperate and disappointed as his first two attempts were turned down. He was then given a chance to appear for a third interview in May. He felt that it would then be very late for him to reach the United States and adjust to his new life in that country. And at this juncture, he had almost lost all hope of getting a visa.

In such a situation, well-wishers, cognisant of the deity’s power, again persuaded him to visit the temple as a last resort and take the blessings of the Lord before he tried getting a visa in his third attempt. 
This time he honoured their advice and set aside his adamant, atheistic temper and prayed at the temple. His fortunes turned around after the act of worship and he received a visa. Thus he realised his dream of going abroad to pursue higher studies. 

Bhadriraju Indusekhar

Email: bhadrirajuindusekhar@gmail.com

