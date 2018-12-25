Home Opinions Mindspace

A Christmas miracle in grieving Kerala

But I was completely wrong.

Published: 25th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Elizabeth Koshy
Express News Service

In the aftermath of the worst floods seen in recent history, one would have thought Keralites had no reason to celebrate Christmas this year because the devastating floods had literally poured cold water over their life savings and otherwise high spirits. The waters, having reached a height of nine feet or more, had in some houses just stopped short of licking the ceiling while in some others came up to a few feet in the upper floors, rendering everything that came in contact with useless, by covering them in a thick sludge of muck and dirt.  

A few lucky ones who got money from charities and individual donations are busy building new houses, this time with an ‘upper room’ to run to for succour during similar emergencies. With all this and more happening everywhere, and with people still feeling raw after surviving the floods that happened only a few months ago, something told me this year’s Christmas season would be a low key affair. 

But I was completely wrong. When December came, the number of stars that went up in each house was proof enough that people had bounced back to their normal selves. Cakes, cribs, coloured bulbs and Christmas trees with their familiar baubles and trinkets all shout the season’s mood. Public places festooned with Christmas buntings provided all of us an atmosphere of festive cheer.

One cannot deny that a ‘heavenly’ joy has lighted upon a morose people at the right time, who badly needed a celebration to put their sorrows behind. The sight was divine. Carol singers added to the ambience with carols themselves undergoing a change with the times. I was amused to hear a ‘Christmas song’ in the tune of I am a disco dancer. Looks like even Baby Jesus does not mind them so long as it makes people happy.

There is no denying that whatever natural calamities may come our way, if a whole community faces it together with resolve and determination, the impact is diminished and made more bearable. It can even restore morale, bringing back the familiar vigour. This Christmas will be special to all Keralites as it also celebrates, in a way, their own rebirth after a calamity.

