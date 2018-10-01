Home Opinions Mindspace

What the rainforest in my terrace taught me

After the floods in Kerala, plants, especially unwanted ones, are growing with a vengeance due to the standing water, creating new challenges for the beleaguered locals.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Elizabeth Koshy
Express News Service

After the floods in Kerala, plants, especially unwanted ones, are growing with a vengeance due to the standing water, creating new challenges for the beleaguered locals. In my home, a passion fruit plant (not unwanted) that was routed to a net on the terrace has intertwined with a kovekka (ivy gourd) vine, which grew on its own and was posing a problem of plenty due its furious growth—making the terrace look like a dark rainforest.

Both were heavily laden with fruit, but gathering them was difficult. With the influx of poisonous snakes along with the water, one is careful now for fear of inadvertent encounters with the fanged visitors. Though the snakes thankfully seem to have gone away, fear still lingers: Are they cooling off in the arboreal vines, barely distinguishable due to the similarity in shape?

The temptation to gather the fruit and veggie is so great that sometimes I throw caution to the winds and enter into the thick foliage after taking due precautions and do a quick job of it. Passion fruit squash is a weakness of many including myself; it is my all-time favourite refreshing drink after coming in from the hot sun. So I try to gather as much fruit as possible which thankfully falls to the ground when ripe. The kovekkas invite you tantalisingly from beneath the leaves, beckoning you with garlands of the small oval fruit. Some are plucked and passed on to friends, after I make sure to let them know that my life was risked for it! The yellow tangy passion fruits are also distributed thus.

The kovekkas have to be plucked before they mature to make tasty dishes, but half the fruits are left on the plant as reaching the interiors is risky. Most are left to ripen to a crimson red and attract small birds, squirrels and bats. One day as I opened the door to our inner courtyard, I saw a few vines of the kovekka plant coming down from the terrace as if reaching out to me, all laden with fruit. Astounded by the way nature made the inaccessible accessible, I plucked them with joy. When I went upstairs I could see that the vines on the periphery were flowering like nobody’s business and also laden with fruit.

It was a new realisation for me: If nature’s (legitimate) bounties are beyond one’s reach, it is brought to your convenience. No wonder fruits fall down when ripe. We have a lot to learn from nature’s selfless desire to give the best she has, without expecting anything in return. But man always tries to snatch it from her, often leaving her bruised. Interaction with nature can not only be invigorating but ennobling as well.

Elizabeth Koshy

Email: kitty.koshy@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament