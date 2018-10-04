Think beyond yourself to find meaning in life

Tharini Sridharan By

Express News Service

He walked aimlessly down the street, lost in his own troubles, when something almost slapped him in the face. He saw that it was a small motivational poster, held in the outstretched arm of a boy who was selling it.The abruptness of the encounter and the wide, audacious grin of the tiny barefooted merchant proved too much even for his sombre mood and despite himself, he laughed. He relieved the boy of all his wares, paying generously for them, and was thanked with a hug and a great yelp of glee. As he entered his apartment, it was the first time he felt light in weeks.

Competing furiously as we do in today’s ubiquitous rat races, it is only natural that we are often in a state of spiritual crisis. As existential questions compel us to take a detached view of the lives we lead, we find ourselves yearning for greater meaning and purpose.

We see that even after meeting benchmark upon benchmark of success set by society, life still seems as rushed and unfulfilling as ever. So our motivation and determination to achieve our material goals start to wane. In such a state of affairs, there is no deeper well of inspiration and encouragement to draw upon than the positive impact created by our selfless acts of compassion. The dissatisfaction that entails intense, constant focus on ourselves may be greatly mitigated by turning the focal point of our attention outward, on the world that could use our help.

The motivation that we cannot find to, say, attain a position of authority in order to gratify the individual ego—may well be found when we dwell upon the impersonal good that we might be capable of doing, by wielding the power that comes with such a position. In times of crippling self-doubt, nothing boosts self-esteem and builds character like the awareness of doing our part for the greater good.

Service to society has always been thought of as something that is done over and above our worldly duties, something one goes out of their way to do. However, given the stressful time we now live in and its complex troubles, selflessness is no longer just an option. Unfailing in its efficacy to fight stress and inherently uplifting in its nature, ironic as it may sound, selflessness is now an essential survival skill, a skill that relieves, heals and inspires. So the next time you’re out saving the world, it wouldn’t hurt to remember—that the world is, in fact, saving you right back.

