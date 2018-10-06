Home Opinions Mindspace

A memorable bus ride into the past

It was our only link with Munnar—25 km from the remote, mist-shrouded tea estate where we grew up in the 1950s.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By George N Netto
Express News Service

It was our only link with Munnar—25 km from the remote, mist-shrouded tea estate where we grew up in the 1950s. The wheezy 20-seater Bedford minibus had certainly seen better days but now sported peeling paint, torn upholstery, worn-out tyres and a general air of neglect. Yet it doggedly ferried us to and fro, groaning up the steep gradients and speeding down the slopes, with veteran driver Mathai at the wheel.
Besides an assortment of cargo, the bus usually carried a minimum of 50 passengers within its cramped confines, packed tighter than a tin of sardines. The spillover, usually bold youngsters, travelled adventurously atop it, clinging precariously to the iron ladder at the rear or hanging out of the doorway.

Space was always scarce and many had to make do with a mere foothold.Inside, standing passengers rubbed shoulders as the vehicle lurched along, the numbing jolts generated by the potholed road mercifully cushioned to some extent by the tight packing! Physical agility was often needed to corner a seat. And this sometimes resulted in ‘musical chairs’ of sorts being played out. Once two elders targeted the only available seat and made a dash for it—with one landing heavily in the lap of the other much to our amusement.

The wiry conductor would literally worm his way through the mass of passengers much like a professional contortionist, clutching his leather bag and ticket book. Lightly moistening a forefinger on the tip of his tongue, he would tear off a perforated ticket as we kids smirked, recalling our teacher Ms Jeremiah’s dictum about hygiene.

Moving my cramped feet, I once heard an irate squawk and something nicked my ankle sharply. It was a big rooster, its legs trussed up, eyeing me malevolently from below. Goats, too, were shoved under the seats, the only indication of their presence being an occasional—and startling—bleat.

En route, as the bus approached in a huge cloud of dust, grimacing Brits would prudently stop their cars, quickly wind up the windows and let our rattletrap pass, while their kids gazed wide-eyed and wonderstruck at the human mass inside, not to mention the ‘acrobats’ perched on the roof and clinging tenaciously behind. Unsurprisingly, at the end of the journey one often emerged from the boneshaker looking as if one had been involved in a street brawl—with one’s clothes, hair and composure dishevelled and dusty!

Email: gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices