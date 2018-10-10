Squint-eyed stuntman with a gentle heart

By Express News Service

An intriguing character I remember from my primary school days was Anugundaiah. I do not know how he acquired the name; no parent would choose such a strange name for their child. If you translate it into English, his name means ‘atom bomb man’.

He used to materialise in front of the primary school on Griffith Road of the famous Chennai locality T Nagar daily in the morning, half an hour before the school bell, and stand unobtrusively on the pavement, observing with a kind of fondness the tiny tots as they arrive with their mothers.

He had a pot belly and he always wore an outfit made from multicoloured cloth bits—a patchwork of cloth pieces of different colours. He also had a squint eye. His elephant trunk arms were covered with silver grey hair. He wore a watch with a battered dial. He tucked a kerchief between his shirt collar and the back of his neck to prevent the collar from getting soiled by sweat. He kept in his trouser pockets some toffees that he would give to children he picked randomly.

His daily presence made a positive impact on children, who started to like him. I was an introvert as a child, but I could not help imitating other children of the school, who smiled and waved at Anugundaiah as they arrived at the school gate. Children are like Lord Krishna. You take one loving step towards them they will reciprocate by taking a dozen steps towards you.

My father, who was himself a teacher, found out that Anugundaiah was a small-time actor who did stunt roles in films. He was said to have received mock and real punches from actors like MGR and NTR. He had no family and was from an Andhra village. He was staying in a small terrace-hut in Kodambakkam, where most cinema studios were located. When I left the Griffith Road School and joined another on

Bazullah Road I did not miss my erstwhile classmates. I even forgot my favourite teacher. It was Anugundaiah whom I missed so much. About a year after I left my previous school, I felt an urge to see him.

One day, I decided to get a glimpse of him, and went to Griffith Road. Anugundaiah was not to be seen in his usual place. Disappointed, I asked the peanut vendor about him. “Anugundaiah? He is dead. Hit by a train on the Mambalam level crossing.” The tragic news at once turned Griffith Road into Grieffith Road for me.