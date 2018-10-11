How an angiogram deflated my ego 

Nebu George By

Express News Service

The advent of super-speciality hospitals has made hospital treatment prohibitively expensive. Since nowadays it is necessary to have medical insurance, I too joined a mediclaim insurance scheme, for which you are spoilt for choice.

Standing at the threshold of my shasti poorthi—and not afflicted with hypertension, diabetes or cholesterol and not a gram overweight—I consider myself to be in the pink of health. As I had not put in any claim with my third party administrator (the intermediary between the insurance company and myself), I was offered a free health check-up. And I am the type who is game for anything free.

I went to one of the new multi-specialty hospitals for an Executive Health Check-up and breezed through all the tests. Even the X-ray, electrocardiogram and echocardiogram could not detect anything wrong with my health. Then, to my utter surprise, when it came to the treadmill test it reported positive. As a person who walks 5 km every evening, I had hoped to beat the treadmill, but now I was advised to consult a cardiologist.

I rushed to my uncle, a retired cardiologist, for a second opinion. After going through the report, he asked me to get an angiogram—an X-ray of vessels in the heart—because of my family history, though I myself never have had any heart-related symptoms.

I fixed up an appointment with a cardiologist. I got myself admitted for an angiogram. I was one hundred per cent sure that the doctor would not be able to find any blocks no matter how much he looked. A neighbour—five years senior to me and with diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol for the past 20 years—had an angiogram done recently and it showed no blocks.

But alas, luck was not with me: There was an eighty per cent block on the main artery supplying the red fuel of life to the heart. The doctor pointed out to me, on the monitor in the cardiac cath lab, a big blood vessel which looked like a four lane highway that suddenly narrowed into a single narrow path, with something that looked like landslides at one point, and then widened again to resemble the highway.

The interventional cardiologist consulted with my family and an angioplasty was performed, with a stent inserted into the artery to expand the narrow areas. After a day in the ICU for observation, I was discharged the next day with a repaired supply line to the heart. What can a man really want other than continuing life with more vigour and vitality.