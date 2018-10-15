Home Opinions Mindspace

When an elephant ran straight at me

Do elephants run? Scientifically speaking they don’t. All feet should be up in the air at any given moment for it to be defined as running.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Titus Sankaramangala
Express News Service

Do elephants run? Scientifically speaking they don’t. All feet should be up in the air at any given moment for it to be defined as running. This doesn’t happen when elephants run. But they still ‘run’ or amble at high speeds. The speed could be over 

40 kmph. Even Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, can’t outrun a charging elephant for long. So can a 12-year-old boy escape a charging elephant on a narrow road?

When strongman Arnold Schwarzenegger was chased by an elephant in South Africa, the news made the headlines. But even for him, there was no question of fight or flight. Flight was the only option. Now consider the plight of a young boy.

This incident occurred over half a century ago. I was returning from school. I was alone because I stayed back in school for our regular football game. My home was just a kilometre away. 

The road was almost deserted. I was walking on the right side. It was a straight stretch. Then I saw him coming—a young male elephant. The mahout was on top. The elephant was some 100 metres away but on the road’s left side. Then I spotted an unusual thing. I still wonder how I spotted it then. The elephant was slowly, but deliberately inching away from the left side and towards me. 

The next thing I saw was a charging elephant. It was coming straight at me. Even flight was not an option. And outrunning it was out of question. In those days compound walls were only mud walls unlike the high concrete walls of today. Luckily they were always poorly maintained and the place where I stood, there was a small gap. I jumped over the wall to a nearby field and ran with all my might. When I thought I was a safe distance away I stopped to look back.

What I saw was startling. The elephant was trying to climb the mud wall; both its front legs were on top of the wall. The mahout was completely at a loss as to why the elephant chased this poor soul. He somehow controlled the elephant and waved to me to quickly go away. When I neared home I saw my mother anxiously waiting outside. The story is that some months ago when this elephant passed our house, we children gave it plenty of fruits and the elephant relished them.

Now when it came near our house again he wanted the fruits, but there was nobody. My mother told me the elephant put a tantrum in front of our house. The mahout had a tough time controlling it. I was part of the children’s squad that gave the fruits and my mother was concerned that the elephant would meet me on the road! And we did.

Dr Titus Sankaramangalam
Email: drtitusjohn@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp