Home Opinions Mindspace

They had just one job.  And they goofed up!

The husband and I were about to travel abroad in four days time.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Sandhya Vasudev
Express News Service

The husband and I were about to travel abroad in four days time. We were a bundle of nerves as we had been out of station for two weeks. I had made a checklist of tasks to be completed and that made us a wee bit more confident. Displaying remarkable verve and energy, my husband attended to the bank and house insurance tasks on the very first day, while I sorted out things at home and began some preparation in the kitchen— always the lady’s onus.

My husband suggested we surrender the landline so that we won’t be charged for the Wi-Fi. He pointed out that we missed doing this before our earlier trip, as it had slipped my mind. He turned down my plea that we could do this the next day, as I was too tired to draft the letter (the phone was registered in my name). I willed myself to type out the letter, specifying the period for which the landline would be handed over for “safe custody”. I took the printouts, and the hubby rushed with them to the telecom office. I gaped at his overflowing enthusiasm after the tiring journey the night before. He returned saying that the officer had made a note  of it and assured him that the needful would be done.

The next morning the husband had his cuppa while browsing the online newspaper. But later, after my prayers, when I sat down, about to relish my steaming cuppa along with the online news, I was in for a shock. Both the Wi-Fi and the landline were not working! I wondered aloud if the connection had been already cut but the husband disagreed saying the officer had jotted down the dates. But soon it became clear that the landline had been disconnected and the husband had to make a second trip to the office to request re-connection.

Apparently, the officer had added the footnote for disconnecting alone, failing to write down the dates. His subordinate, conditioned by the workflow to see only the officer’s words, never bothered to read the four-line letter from the customer. In a demonstration of their (in)efficiency, the landline was promptly disconnected on the morning after the request, along with the Wi-Fi. With so much on our hands, the task, which we had thought was completed, was goofed up by telecom officials.

As we repeatedly called the telecom office, the escapists (read employees) passed the buck—sorry, phone this colleague, and so on. But guess what happened on the day of our departure? The husband had to make a trip to the office again to get the connection disconnected.

Sandhya Vasudev

Email: sandhya.vasudev@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality