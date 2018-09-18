Home Opinions Mindspace

He went in after Yama checked in

I ran into Paramu, a bespoke specimen, when a nonagenarian called it a day.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

By J S RAGHAVAN
Express News Service

When families uncontrollably brimmed with people akin to Mettur or Idukki reservoirs, an assignee was in readiness to make condolence calls, if the deceased did not merit the personal visit of the head of the family.Such an emissary would invariably be single, having gainfully squashed the compulsive urges of matrimony. He will be bamboo thin (roly-poly varieties were reserved for happy occasions) with sunken cheeks, furrowed brows and baleful eyes.

I ran into Paramu, a bespoke specimen, when a nonagenarian called it a day. Having missed the obsequies, I went later to meet the eldest son Dorai on the thirteenth day. The house was abuzz with a battalion of men, women, children, looking like the crowd scene of a Cecil B DeMille saga. “Life is like a bubble,” said Paramu in a sombre voice, “You are alive and kicking one moment, but gone the next. But where did you go? Who can tell? Those who left never tell us where they have gone. And those who tell us where one would go, have not gone there yet.”

All profound utterances, irrefutably true. No response is called for such rhetoric. Silence would do. “Blessed are those who pass away without being bed-ridden, with a bedpan under the cot,  battling bed sores, troubling themselves and others devoid of nursing tendencies.” 

A swarm of children, dressed in bright new clothes, were playing catch-me-if-you-can, screaming with glee. Paramu looked at them with censorious eyes. Dorai, who came in, shooed them away. Paramu ceremoniously clasped his hands and mumbled he was so sorry to hear about the death.

“Did she suffer a lot?” he asked. Paramu, taken aback, looked up. She? He should have said he. But he saw my secretive wink and wore a gloomy mask. Paramu’s allotted time perhaps was over. Or perhaps he had another such unpleasant call lined up. “It is customary not to take leave… so …,” he said, shaking his head again in grief for good measure and withdrew.

Dorai burst into laughter. “Poor Paramu is so confused, with many condolence calls under his belt. He doesn’t even remember who passed away, my appa or amma. Did you know my appa was good at mimicking Paramu? Only the night before his death, he gave one of his stellar performances, and said, ‘Mark my words, Dorai, if I pass away, he will bungle, thinking Lakshmi had gone. For him death is the subject, the great leveller. Never mind the object.’ Next morning appa was gone, as Paramu would approve, without troubling himself or others,” Dorai said with moist eyes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo