Home Opinions Mindspace

Stranger turns friend on Janmashtami

A light stroll turned into a brisk walk when I saw a young man standing outside my gate, eyeing my home rather suspiciously.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukta Gupta
Express News Service

A light stroll turned into a brisk walk when I saw a young man standing outside my gate, eyeing my home rather suspiciously. I was still a few metres away debating whether to shout a question at him.I asked the said gentleman what he was doing outside my house and what he was looking at. He answered rather sheepishly in a Hindi peculiar to the Hindi heartland of UP and Rajasthan. He was looking for a room for rent. He was from Jaipur and he had just found a job in this big IT company based in Mysuru. He wanted to know if any rooms in my house were available for rent. He had been combing the area since morning and still hadn’t found any place to stay. The company would provide him accommodation for another week and then he had to move into his own place. He was in a hurry.

After staying down South for more than a decade, my heart craves for the language I grew up speaking while living in Agra, with the same ease, colloquialism and dialect that we speak up North. I get such chances very rarely; there is a natural affinity one feels with people sharing the same roots.

I understand now why so many of my South Indian relatives living in Delhi want to settle down in Chennai or Coimbatore after retirement.I told him that we didn’t have a room available for rent but would inform him if I found any nearby. We exchanged numbers and he left, happy to have found somebody if not from his hometown, but somewhere very close to it.

Two days later was the festival of Janmashtami and he called to wish my family. He hesitantly asked if he could come and join us in the festivities since he was missing home. My husband and I readily agreed and invited him over for lunch. He came on time and helped my kids decorate the temple and the whole Gokulashtami presentation.

He gorged on the buckwheat puris and pakodas and fruit salad, since we fast on the day of the festival. We break the fast at midnight, the time when Krishna was born, with a scrumptious meal to ring in the Lord’s arrival.

He didn’t stay for all that but we definitely found a friend in him. A friendship that started with doubt and suspicion is now going strong with love and understanding. The cynics might question the foolhardiness but then as they say, cynics have never built a cathedral.

Email: muktakgupta@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju