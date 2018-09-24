Home Opinions Mindspace

Warm memories brewed in a teacup

Nothing is more soothing to my eyes than the panorama of vast expanses of manicured tea fields, interspersed with stately silver oaks, carpeting (nay, warmly hugging) the hillsides of Munnar.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By George N Netto
Express News Service

Nothing is more soothing to my eyes than the panorama of vast expanses of manicured tea fields, interspersed with stately silver oaks, carpeting (nay, warmly hugging) the hillsides of Munnar. It’s a sight I’ve grown up with compatibly since childhood. Few realise that the tea bush with its lateral spread does more to shelter small species of wildlife than anything else.  

Junglefowls, hares, porcupines, jackals, wild pigs, barking deer and even leopards find its low dense canopy ideal cover under which to forage. As children, we used to pick tender tea seeds off the bushes for use as ‘ammo’ in our bamboo pea-shooters, stealthily potting at each other from behind the cover of the tea bushes.

The bushes also provided us with well-shaped catapult sticks which we furtively cut, covering up all traces of having done so lest the autocratic British manager turned up unexpectedly and raised Cain!
Once we kids heard an odd, persistent rustling in a tea field.   Intrigued, we peered under the canopy—to find a beady-eyed and spiky porcupine waddling resolutely towards us, its quills rattling against the branches.   Having heard the myth that porcupines shoot out their spines in self-defence, we fled, not wanting to become ‘dart boards’!

Somehow, the sight of a pruned tea field shorn of foliage puts me off, reminding me as it does of a colossal coop of plucked chickens sans their feathers. We kids seldom ventured into one, knowing full well from painful experience that the sharp-ended pruned branches could inflict serious injury if one were to slip and fall. Indeed even wildlife prudently gives pruned tea fields a wide berth.

Once, our enthusiasm surpassing our ‘expertise’, my brothers and I tried to ‘produce’ some tea. We plucked tender tea leaves and, following the basic procedures seen in the estate’s factory, crudely ‘withered’ the lot overnight, then repeatedly ‘rolled’ the wilted leaves in our grubby palms and ‘fired’ the mushy mess in the kitchen oven when Mum was napping.

The end-product, unsurprisingly, was a far cry from the aromatic tea that the estate’s factory produced. Indeed it would’ve made a professional tea-taster throw up. Yet we decided to test it on an unsuspecting guinea-pig—a teenaged friend. He took a generous gulp of the potion—and promptly spat it out in undisguised disgust, irately demanding to know whether we’d served him a laxative!

George N Netto

Email: gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival