I can’t wait to see her twinkling eyes again

Shraddhanjali Nayak By

Express News Service

Happy birthday to you…” It sounded so beautiful and pure to my ears. There were no candles or a cake. There were 18 orphan girls in that childcare home singing to me. I looked at my friend who had brought me there. He understood how I felt though I did not utter a word. We had gone there to distribute pens, chocolates and notebooks. One girl had caught my attention. She was very chirpy, lively and cheerful. I held her hand and asked her name. “Ahalya,” she said, her eyes twinkling with joy.

Her contagious cheerfulness made me visit that childcare home more often. Each time she would come hug me and kiss my cheek. She would hold my hand and the box of chocolates. She would give chocolates to her friends, one by one, never losing the cute grin from her face. She would then give one to me and sit beside me. She would chatter about her school, her teachers, her friends and a whole bunch of other stuff. Her curious, excited eyes would keep me captivated.

She would go on and on, and I would pull her close to me and listen to each of her words, watching each of her expressions, never losing interest. I felt motherly emotions inside my heart at that time.

While leaving she would come to the balcony and wave at me with the same smile on her face. But I felt or maybe I just knew that she wanted me to never leave, and neither did I.

I got employed and moved to a new city. Life kept me busy and the frequency of visits reduced. Even when I had the time, I could not make it. I made mental notes to visit her, but never made it. I knew her cheerfulness must be the same, but mine had somehow diminished.

Materialistic pursuits and the excitement of life had taken away some of my pure emotions. I rarely made time to sit alone, listen to my feelings and analyse them. Whenever I managed to sit quietly, the first thing my mind remembered and craved for were Ahalya’s grin and childish gestures.

I often try to think if there is anything she does not have. Each time I get the same answer: she has it all. The innocence, the purity and the bliss. We, the grown-ups, are trying every day to accumulate and achieve, and actually have nothing. We need to realise that. This time I have taken out time just to meet that divine girl. My heart can’t wait to see those twinkling eyes again.

Email: nayakshraddhanjali@gmail.com