Saving a bird from the jaws of death

We have four cats, all well fed. It is therefore not hunger that drives them to capture small animals in the garden. The hunting instinct is so strong in domestic felines that they catch moving creatures just for fun. They play with the mouse/lizard they have caught, encouraging it to move by patting it gently. When the creature runs for life, they pounce on it again. It is no fun for cats if their prey is immobile or dead. It must move.

The other day, I got up in the morning to find tiny feathers lying in the hall. Obviously, my cat/s had caught a small bird. Soon I located the owner of the feathers—a dark-fronted babbler chick. It was flapping about with three cats after it! It hid under a cupboard. Luckily, there wasn’t enough space under the cupboard for the cats to follow. I peeped under the cupboard, slipped a couple of fingers in and was able to grasp it by its feet and pull it out gently. I checked it for injuries and found none save a few missing tail feathers.

I took it out into the backyard and thought of placing it on a bush near some prickly pineapple plants to discourage the cats from coming near it. As I was about to place it down, I noticed a movement in a pineapple plant and looking closer, I realised it was a rat snake! If I had not seen it, it would have been mighty pleased to have its breakfast home delivered!

I hastily retraced my steps to a hibiscus shrub near the house. I placed the chick on a twig. It fluttered and hopped on to another twig. The movement attracted the attention of another predator: a huge garden lizard! It was about to pounce on the hapless chick when I quickly scooped it up, literally saving it from the jaws of death!

I took the poor little bird, now trembling and cheeping in fear, to the farthest spot in the garden, near the compound wall. On the other side is lightly wooded wasteland. I placed it on the branch of a small plant and hoped its parents would hear its cheeps and find it.

After a few hours, I checked on the bird but it was nowhere to be seen. It would have been devoured by yet another predator or it would have flown to its parents. But it was a novel experience for me, to have rescued a chick from three predators! Truth is indeed stranger than fiction!

