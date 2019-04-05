Home Opinions Mindspace

Taking care of the beauty of my dreams

In the good old days, you didn’t have much of a choice; it was either the Ambassador or the Fiat. Opting for the Ambassador was not difficult as we were a fairly large family.

Published: 05th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Tilak Baker
Express News Service

In the good old days, you didn’t have much of a choice; it was either the Ambassador or the Fiat. Opting for the Ambassador was not difficult as we were a fairly large family. Our passion for long drives and exploration of the unknown with the whole family made easy the decision to buy a spacious car. The wait had been a long one. To buy, or not to buy had remained an undecided question for many years.

Finally, when the car arrived, it was difficult to believe the dark blue beauty in our front yard was actually ours! On waking, I would dash out to see if it was still there. My gaze on this new machine was unceasing. As the poet W H Davies aptly puts it, “What is this life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.” And stare I did, with much enthusiasm.

As an adventurous 10-year-old, I enjoyed driving around with my dad whenever he went out. Our chauffeur would look disapprovingly at me as I jumped up and down on the seat and made a rumpus by hanging on to the steering wheel wanting to drive. The two Bosch horns would let out an ear-splitting blast at the press of a finger. Persistent pressing from my side was enough to send him into a tizzy, much to my amusement!

All said and done, the car was always in sparkling condition. Fortunately, the obsession of flicking away the minutest of dust particles with a yellow polishing cloth wangled from our regular petrol pump ensured it was always spick and span.

On one occasion, our charioteer’s otherwise disapproving and glum face had the makings of a smile, coupled with a look of confidence and sense of accomplishment. When we asked him why he looked so happy, he replied with a twinkle in his eye, “Sir, instead of the usual car wash, I tried using Tinopal today—that’s why the car has a special shine to it now.” The smiles on our faces instantly vanished. He had used, erroneously, a fabric-whitener called Tinopal instead of the Teepol car shampoo that was used for cleaning cars in those days!

My dream car suddenly seemed to have vanished into thin air. I thought the only saving grace now was memories of its white-walled tyres, unique sunshade and extra lights that gave it a sportive look. We waited with bated breath for a few days before we made sure that no damage had come to the paint. Fortunately, the ‘car-whitener’ was not strong enough to harm the glossy and beautiful look of our four-wheeled chariot!

Tilak Baker

Email: tilak@cds.ac.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp