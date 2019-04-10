A feathery jugalbandi above Periyar river

Ashok Warrier By

Express News Service

It has been a little over three months since my relocation from Delhi to Kerala. My apartment overlooks River Periyar, allowing me the luxury of having a bird’s-eye view of the river and the activities in and around it. The river is usually a picture of calm and one can hardly see even as much as a half flow in the river, except for a few ripples here and there and what appear to be tiny whirlpools. But looks can be deceptive. The same river had in August last year wreaked havoc over large parts of the state.

I have started enjoying the routine of having my first coffee seated in the balcony just as the early morning sun is breaking out through the clouds. The gentle breeze cooled by the waters of the river bring with it its own freshness so much so that my wife and I these days do not even seem to have arguments.

In the one hour that we both sit in the balcony drinking in the sights and sounds of the early morning, there is one particular sight that has been repeating itself with amazing regularity day after day. The curtain-raiser of the day is provided by a beautiful fawn-coloured majestic kite criss-crossing the river, sometimes lengthwise, sometimes breadthwise, sometimes gaining in altitude and at other times dropping in height almost appearing as if it is skimming over the surface of the river.

The kite, executing its aerial calisthenics with its inimitable grace, is shadowed by a crow, which although diminutive, matches the kite in every one of its movements. It looks like a jugalbandi of the highest quality is being played out in the early morning air over the river. The kite would rise, the crow would follow; the kite would dive, so would the crow; sometimes the kite would try to outfly the crow, but the crow would have none of it! This fascinating game between the majestic kite and the persistent crow would last for some 10-15 minutes and then as suddenly as they had appeared, they would both vanish only to appear and perform this hugely engaging and riveting exercise the next day all over again!

In this entire exercise, another thing which struck me was that it was usually the smaller crow rather than the much bigger kite which seemed to be dictating the trajectory. It was as if the crow was the air traffic controller. As the curtains come down on the aerial exercises, one is left marvelling at this captivating display by the creatures of nature.