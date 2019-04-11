Home Opinions Mindspace

The day I lost my father’s black beauty

My late father, M N Jayaraman was a busy bee.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

By N J Ravi Chander
Express News Service

My late father, M N Jayaraman was a busy bee. He was always onto something. Whether it be gardening, ironing, cleaning and dusting the furniture, weaving flowers, aiding children with their homework, helping mom in the kitchen, shopping, filling up the drum or boiling water, he worked tirelessly. He also possessed an array of tools and implements, which were housed in a large rectangle-shaped iron trunk.

He took great pride in owning the tools and refused to let even his close friends or relatives borrow them. In fact, he guarded them as if they were his own children and ensured that none went missing after being put to use. Among his many British-era relics, ‘the little black scissors’ was one of his favourites. One is uncertain how he came to possess it. Probably like many other things, this too may have been inherited from a long-gone ancestor.

The black-coated metal beauty of European make had sharp blades and was easy to use. It glided smoothly over paper and fabric and served multiple purposes. Though there were other large scissors, it was ‘the little black scissors’ that always fancied us. 

My father used it to snip his favourite comic strips from local dailies. The scissors also doubled up as a tool for him to trim his moustache and clip his toenails. My brothers and I used them to cut geometric shapes for our craft work or to snip tough strings that did not yield to physical force.On one of those days, our class teacher asked the students to compulsorily bring a pair of scissors to class along with other paraphernalia. Needless to say, it required much persuasion from my mother to convince him to let me take the pair of black scissors to school. 

After the class ended, I dropped the scissors into my bag and left the school. But alas! When I reached home, I discovered that the prized possession had vanished. It may have fallen off through a hole in the bag. The bag and its contents were emptied again and again, but the scissors were still missing. The loss certainly rankled me and I was too scared to face my father. But seeing me shaking with fear, he let me off with a warning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp