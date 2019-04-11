The day I lost my father’s black beauty

N J Ravi Chander By

My late father, M N Jayaraman was a busy bee. He was always onto something. Whether it be gardening, ironing, cleaning and dusting the furniture, weaving flowers, aiding children with their homework, helping mom in the kitchen, shopping, filling up the drum or boiling water, he worked tirelessly. He also possessed an array of tools and implements, which were housed in a large rectangle-shaped iron trunk.

He took great pride in owning the tools and refused to let even his close friends or relatives borrow them. In fact, he guarded them as if they were his own children and ensured that none went missing after being put to use. Among his many British-era relics, ‘the little black scissors’ was one of his favourites. One is uncertain how he came to possess it. Probably like many other things, this too may have been inherited from a long-gone ancestor.

The black-coated metal beauty of European make had sharp blades and was easy to use. It glided smoothly over paper and fabric and served multiple purposes. Though there were other large scissors, it was ‘the little black scissors’ that always fancied us.

My father used it to snip his favourite comic strips from local dailies. The scissors also doubled up as a tool for him to trim his moustache and clip his toenails. My brothers and I used them to cut geometric shapes for our craft work or to snip tough strings that did not yield to physical force.On one of those days, our class teacher asked the students to compulsorily bring a pair of scissors to class along with other paraphernalia. Needless to say, it required much persuasion from my mother to convince him to let me take the pair of black scissors to school.

After the class ended, I dropped the scissors into my bag and left the school. But alas! When I reached home, I discovered that the prized possession had vanished. It may have fallen off through a hole in the bag. The bag and its contents were emptied again and again, but the scissors were still missing. The loss certainly rankled me and I was too scared to face my father. But seeing me shaking with fear, he let me off with a warning.