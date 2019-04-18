The dog day that changed our lives

SUDHADEVI NAYAK By

Express News Service

It was going to be a dog’s day for sure. Representatives from the SPA (Society for the Protection of Animals), accompanied by some dog owners, were visiting our house to check whether we were a dog-friendly family and had the wherewithal to adopt one. It all started with my daughter’s passion for dogs. For long, I vehemently refused to entertain her pleas or tantrums over adopting one. However, once she grew up and was able to call the shots, she decided it was time to have one. Her decision was seconded by my son-in-law. They had decided to adopt a Labrador pup from a rescue shelter.

The SPA officials, who visited our house, sought to assess whether the dog would be kept in habitable conditions. They wanted to know if the dog would have a room for itself, a soft mattress to sleep on, and of course, an air conditioner to survive the heat. After satisfying themselves on these scores, they proceeded to interview the family members.

Each of us was asked whether we would accept the dog as a member of the family and treat her with dignity and compassion. We were also asked if we could feed the dog at regular intervals, according to the diet chart handed to us. The diet comprised a mixture of branded canine meal along with general food—eggs, chicken or mutton and some specified vegetables.

The pooch must be given a bath every week, we were told. Also, a walk three times a day and a run in the park or a field whenever we could find time. Periodic medical checkups were also necessary. After a stringent interview, we were handed a three-page form to fill up. Then came the D-Day. We were shown the dog. The mild-mannered little thing melted our hearts right away. She looked incredibly adorable with its soft white coat and pink ears.

We call her ‘Holi’ as she came to us on the festive occasion. In a short while, she became an intrinsic part of our lives. A few weeks later, the SPA officials came again—this time to check on Holi. They were happy to see that she was doing well with us. Opening up your life to a dog that needs a home is one of the most fulfilling things you can do.