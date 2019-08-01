Home Opinions Mindspace

The quest to find a perfect school

Amma, you can’t change my engineering college every year now,” said my son when my husband and I accompanied him to his hostel room.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By VIJI KUMAR
Express News Service

Amma, you can’t change my engineering college every year now,” said my son when my husband and I accompanied him to his hostel room. Though we laughed at this remark at first, we could not help reminiscing the past. When my son was three years old, my husband was transferred with a promotion to north India. We accepted the offer as those were our prime years of progress in life.

After extensive research and talking to trustworthy friends, we put him in a school which offered Hindi as second language and Tamil as third language. I was overjoyed. I knew Hindi, and Tamil is our mother tongue. When he completed Class 1, my husband was transferred to a Marathi speaking region. Though we were not annoyed at the mammoth process of shifting houses, we were greatly worried about the Herculean task of finding a school for my son.

This time he had to study Marathi as second language and Hindi as third language. One can imagine how depressed parents can become at having to find a coach to teach Marathi. The uncertainties in my husband’s job forced us to get transferred back to Chennai. We were getting worried about finding a good school for my son, ignoring the bitter truth that within eight years, we had moved him three times. I never saw him happy as he seldom had friends.

We thought finding him a school for Class 4 in Chennai would be the final choice, where he could continue till Class 12. Much to our luck, we found a CBSE school. This time, my son was able to find a best friend. They became inseparable. My joy was short-lived. It was an era where each parent wanted their ward admitted in a top engineering or medical college, but this school did not have the facilities to train them.

With no option left, I took the extreme step to change him to a renowned school in the heart of Chennai, one where parents stand in queues for hours to get an application. My son got admitted in Class 6 and successfully completed his Class 12. He entered one of the popular engineering colleges outside Chennai. As we tried to get introduced to his new college roommate, I almost fainted when I saw that it was none other than my son’s inseparable best friend from Class 4 who had happily finished Class 12 in the same school!

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp