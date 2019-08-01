The quest to find a perfect school

VIJI KUMAR By

Express News Service

Amma, you can’t change my engineering college every year now,” said my son when my husband and I accompanied him to his hostel room. Though we laughed at this remark at first, we could not help reminiscing the past. When my son was three years old, my husband was transferred with a promotion to north India. We accepted the offer as those were our prime years of progress in life.

After extensive research and talking to trustworthy friends, we put him in a school which offered Hindi as second language and Tamil as third language. I was overjoyed. I knew Hindi, and Tamil is our mother tongue. When he completed Class 1, my husband was transferred to a Marathi speaking region. Though we were not annoyed at the mammoth process of shifting houses, we were greatly worried about the Herculean task of finding a school for my son.

This time he had to study Marathi as second language and Hindi as third language. One can imagine how depressed parents can become at having to find a coach to teach Marathi. The uncertainties in my husband’s job forced us to get transferred back to Chennai. We were getting worried about finding a good school for my son, ignoring the bitter truth that within eight years, we had moved him three times. I never saw him happy as he seldom had friends.

We thought finding him a school for Class 4 in Chennai would be the final choice, where he could continue till Class 12. Much to our luck, we found a CBSE school. This time, my son was able to find a best friend. They became inseparable. My joy was short-lived. It was an era where each parent wanted their ward admitted in a top engineering or medical college, but this school did not have the facilities to train them.

With no option left, I took the extreme step to change him to a renowned school in the heart of Chennai, one where parents stand in queues for hours to get an application. My son got admitted in Class 6 and successfully completed his Class 12. He entered one of the popular engineering colleges outside Chennai. As we tried to get introduced to his new college roommate, I almost fainted when I saw that it was none other than my son’s inseparable best friend from Class 4 who had happily finished Class 12 in the same school!