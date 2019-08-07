Celebrate the birth of girl children 

Satyanarayan Behera By

A recent news report about abortion brought back a childhood memory. In a small town of Odisha, I was living with my parents and two sisters. Back then, I was ten years old. I had two siblings who were eight and six years old. My father worked at a textile store.

One day, he did not go for work. We were told to get ready. We had to go to a local hospital as my mother needed a check-up. Soon, we were on our way.

After a long wait, we got to see the doctor. My father explained mother’s health condition. He told the doctor she was pregnant. He also said he had a premonition that she will give birth to a girl child and wanted to abort it.

The doctor expressed his helplessness and referred the case to another hospital. However, we did not bother to go anywhere else.

A few months later, my mother gave birth. It was indeed a girl child. Over the course of time, the girl grew up, finished her education and got appointed as a teacher in a government school. She then married a lawyer and is today leading a happy life. Ever since my father’s death, she has been solely looking after my mother as I am often out of station due to my job requirements.

Today, despite laws banning the practice, female foeticide is still rampant in some parts of the country. Back when I was young, sex determination was something only the rich could afford. In the present age, when women are excelling in almost every field of human activity, one wonders why there is so much aversion towards having female children.

