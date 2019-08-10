Unsolved mystery of a missing duck

P Subramanian By

Last year I visited a relative in Florida. For walks, I found a large pond skirted by a walker’s path. The pond had a warning sign: “Snakes and alligators infested area. Stay away from the water.” From then onwards, I was scared enough to look for slithering reptiles while walking there. My curiosity was aroused when I saw ducks swimming in the pond. My host explained that there was an alligator park some miles away. Occasionally, one or two small alligators escaped the netting in their habitat and strayed into nearby ponds and waterways. He added that most water bodies were interconnected with canals so that water levels could be adjusted when hurricanes and floods occurred.

One day an old lady approached me while I was walking. “Have you seen a duck with black and white feathers? I could not find him for the past week. I have been regularly feeding that duck and its friends in the pond. Since you are a regular walker here, I thought of asking you about the missing duck.”

I said I could not differentiate between wading ducks in water. They all looked the same to me.

It was possible that an alligator had devoured one. After a few days, I found the old lady sitting on a chair near the pond, looking forlorn. I greeted her, “Did you find the duck?” “No,” she replied. She had heard that wildlife wardens had caught a couple of alligators from the pond and took them away to their sanctuary. She also suspected that a vicious dog in a house near the pond would have harmed the poor duck. She had heard from some walkers that the owner of the dog sometimes unleashed it and the canine chased hapless ducks straying on the shore. I consoled her, “Let us hope that he flew away to another safe haven. You can feed the other ducks in the pond.”

A few weeks after I returned to India, my relative called me and said he had moved his house and sent the new address via email. I asked him, “That house was very conveniently located. Why did you move?”

He said, “One day, my neighbour invited me into his house and showed his pet python lying in the bathtub of his bathroom. I was afraid that the python could slither through a window and enter my house through a window sill. I did not want to be asphyxiated by a python while sleeping in the night.” I was stunned by the reason.

