Home Opinions Mindspace

The superhumans who live among us

A work-life balance has long been established as an ideal. It has in fact been regarded as the panacea for stress and an impetus to the feeling of individual well-being.

Published: 15th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rohini D
Express News Service

A work-life balance has long been established as an ideal. It has in fact been regarded as the panacea for stress and an impetus to the feeling of individual well-being. However, one segment this mantra eludes is the uniformed services. By design, the police, armed forces and paramilitary troops are regimental in nature. The training and service rules are skewed in favour of work with little room for personal life.

The state police forces often work in a complex environment. They have to walk the fine line of carrying out the strict orders of the superiors and having to bear in mind the local sensibilities. Contrary to popular perception, an unruly mass and protests are not outrightly met with force. A lot of restraint and constructive engagement precedes any use of force. Very often, the police brave grievous injuries. 

The state police constitute the emergency service within the contours of the borders. Accidents, crime don’t come with a forewarning, hence making policing a 24/7 job. Not to forget the routine jobs. For instance, traffic management. The traffic police officer is present when we drive children to schools. They are still standing when we leave for office or what we call the peak hour. When I return from office they are still there. When people return home from their late-evening revelries, the traffic cop still stands tall and alert. And that leaves me pondering: “When do these superhumans go home?” 

Such a high degree of alertness, long hours of work and tough working conditions invite a host of physiological and psychological hazards. But for the steel mettle that these women and men in khaki possess, it is humanly impossible to carry out duties under such high degrees of stress. 
And what complicates it further is the politicisation of their work. The net result—all the sweat and blood that the force gives in the line of duty ends up getting discredited. The police forces are battling hard to fight the “unfriendly” image of the police, by introducing sensitisation and training to its force to adopt a citizen-friendly approach.

An equally important step of acknowledging the efforts of police needs to come from civil society. All it takes is an attitude of gratitude. There is a need to obliterate the mindset of “Us vs Them”. The police-civil society cooperation goes a long way in building a society of partnership and harmony. 

Rohini D

Email: rohini.divakar@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp