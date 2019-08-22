Home Opinions Mindspace

He set Kovai’s grounds on fire

The untimely death of cricketer V B Chandrasekhar is a huge shocker.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By V Viswanathan
Express News Service

The untimely death of cricketer V B Chandrasekhar is a huge shocker. He donned several hats in the world of cricket—swashbuckling opener, selector, coach, administrator, commentator and entrepreneur—making a powerful impression with each.

Chandrasekhar was my junior in Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT). As soon as he joined, word trickled in that an attacking batsman had arrived. VB, as he was known even during college days, set not only our college but other cricket grounds of Coimbatore on fire with his audacious approach and scintillating batting.

CIT has two cricket grounds—the main ground in the centre of the campus and another one located on the far end, with a stadium. Most matches were played in the main ground. In the stadium, movies would be screened over the weekend and the rest of the time, it was free. A few of us used to go to the stadium, sit there and study due to the calm and quiet ambience.

On Sundays, if there was a league match in our college ground featuring VB, a number of cricket-loving students would stay put under the shade of the many trees bordering the ground to enjoy the spectacle of him tearing the opposition bowlers apart. When the CIT team bowled, VB again took a lion’s share of the load and bowled long spells. With curly hair and a charming face, he almost looked like a boyish Sachin who was to storm the world of cricket later on.   

Those days, the majority of the students stayed in the college hostel and VB too was a hosteller. The mechanical engineering student would wear dhoti, sport vibhuti on his head and join us in the college mess. 

What I remember vividly about VB in our college days is his hard work and the long hours of practice that he put in. Many times, I had seen VB roping in his one of his team- mates Gowrishankar to accompany him. The two could be seen during early morning or late evening hours in the stadium with VB sweating profusely—running several laps and undertaking cricket practice, especially, catch practice. I could see his extraordinary commitment to the game and knew he would go a long way. It is very sad to hear about his end. Goodbye college mate. We will miss you. 

V Viswanathan

Email: vishyvaidya@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp