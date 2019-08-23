Home Opinions Mindspace

A small dog and her big act of courage

We call her Pebbles. Dachshunds are known to display courage and tenacity which usually are not proportional to their physical size.  

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuj Dutt 
Express News Service

This happened a few years ago. We had relocated to Mumbai from Delhi. However, until we found a house in the commercial capital, we decided to stay at a service apartment complex in Powai, which bordered an area frequented by leopards. We have a dachshund. We call her Pebbles. Dachshunds are known to display courage and tenacity which usually are not proportional to their physical size.  

One night during those days, an incident happened. My wife, our one-year-old child and I were sleeping.
I woke up around 2 am feeling something heavy over my chest. I found that Pebbles had left her doggy bed on the floor and jumped on to our bed and firmly planted herself on my chest. I got up, patted her and put her back on her bed. After about 15 minutes, she was back again. This time she was sitting on my chest. This was a strange behaviour.

This time I felt she was trying to tell me something so I checked the entire service apartment—which included the kitchen area, the study and the toilet but found nothing. I put her back on her bed and went to sleep. She climbed again, but I was too lazy to put her back.  

The next day, I saw many policemen in the lobby of our apartment. I then came to know that a leopard had entered our complex last night. After attacking a labourer sleeping in the open, the leopard tried to get back to the forest area. But it had mistakenly entered our complex at about 2 am, walked by the second floor window ledge and had fallen into the pool.  

It had stayed in the pool till about 3 am when it finally managed to jump out and run back to the forest. I went across to the pool area and saw that our apartment, being on the second floor, was closest to the pool and the ledge the leopard had walked on ran right across the length of our apartment. However, as our windows were closed, we heard nothing. Had our windows been open that night this story could have had a different ending!

Pebbles is still with us. We believe that she jumped on to our bed that night to make sure we did not get up from our bed. She also did not bark as that would have woken up our daughter and attracted the leopard’s attention.

Anuj Dutt 

Email: anuj.dutt@hotmail.com

