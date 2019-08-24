English classes on meadows of Madras

Home Opinions Mindspace

When I came to Madras for higher education in the 1980s, everyone recommended Mint Arts College situated opposite Stanley Medical College.

Published: 24th August 2019

By Sridevi Selvaraj
When I came to Madras for higher education in the 1980s, everyone recommended Mint Arts College situated opposite Stanley Medical College. I joined the English department as a student of BA English Literature. 

After I began classes, rumours came along about the college’s colonial past. It was said to be an old jail and that the prisoners used to be in the opposite block. We went there for our general English classes and could see the cells. One of my friends said suicides had taken place there and panic spread. Many people came to know of it and our professors began taking classes in the spacious meadow. The crows asked many questions, perching on the branches above us. 

One day, Professor Jane Mangalam was teaching Andrew Marvell’s poem, ‘The Garden’, which is  about meditation in a garden. The poet imagines his soul leaving his body and perching on a tree like a bird. She read aloud lines from the poem: “My soul into the boughs does glide / There like a bird it sits and sings / Then whets, and combs its silver wings.”

My friend looked at me, looked at the crow, then back at me. She smiled, and I imagined my soul climbing onto the boughs and crowing. The silver wings, of course, became black wings. I think she also did the same thing. We burst out laughing. 

Jane Mangalam ma’am stopped her reading. She simply raised her eyebrows as if to ask us, ‘what the hell is happening?’ My friend, like a typical friend pretending to be a good student,  said,  “Ma’am, she is imagining the crow having her soul.” Jane Mangalam ma’am also looked up and the crow was still sitting on the bough singing. She smiled like a great liberal professor of the bygone era, and reread the stanza with more stress on the ‘soul’ part: “Here at the fountain’s sliding foot / Or at some fruit tree’s mossy root / Casting the body’s vest aside / My soul into the boughs does glide / There like a bird it sits and sings / Then whets, and combs its silver wings / And, till prepar’d for longer flight / Waves in its plumes the various light.”

I wonder if English professors still build this kind of rapport with students. Professor Jane Mangalam is no more, and I miss her clipped tones as she read poetry and drama for us. The arts college at Broadway itself has undergone an identity change—now it is known as Bharathi Women’s college.

Sridevi Selvaraj

