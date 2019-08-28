A divine encounter after 40 long years

Viji Kumar By

Express News Service

Around mid-June it was reported that Lord Athi Varadar would give darshan for 48 days. He last gave darshan 40 years ago. Though initially there was not much response to the report, the news soon began spreading like a wildfire on social media.

Our family had a round table conference and it was decided that we will visit the temple on a weekday hoping the rush would be lesser. My mother-in-law, who is 83 years old was adamant that she be allowed to join us despite fears of a stampede. We took a bath at 1 am and left our house at 2 am. We reached the place an hour later. To our shock, we found thousands of devotees already waiting in long queues. We entered the temple through the east gopuram.

As days passed, only the hours of wait increased. The crowd did not seem to relent. Most waited for as long as seven hours while some even 10 hours despite their age and physical weaknesses. Women carrying small babies too did not give up.

The streets of Kancheepuram were flooded with people. Sufficient number of policemen were deployed to ensure that the queues remained organised and there were no commotions or stampedes. As the last day of darshan was nearing, the number of devotees kept increasing. Actors, politicians and social icons irrespective of caste and class made their visits to the shrine.

Though this was a spiritual carnival, Athi Varadar himself would not have expected such a big crowd. The Lord, who had come out after 40 years to grace the world, must have felt more peaceful being under the water.

