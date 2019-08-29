Home Opinions Mindspace

A risky river journey near East Pakistan

The steamer had a restaurant and comfortable arrangements for the convenience of passengers.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By H Narayanan
Express News Service

Calcutta-bound trains leaving the northeast would, in the early sixties, run up to a station called Khejuriaghat on the northern bank of the Ganges, from where passengers would cross the river by the railway steamer and reach the other station on the opposite bank. The steamer had a restaurant and comfortable arrangements for the convenience of passengers. It would not leave the river bank until the last passenger alighting the train boarded it. After it reached the opposite bank, passengers would disembark and catch their connecting trains to Calcutta. 

One day, after reaching Khejuriaghat by train from Siliguri, I decided to cross the Ganges by a small boat instead of by the steamer since I had not reserved a seat in the link-train to Calcutta. A handful of other passengers from Khejuriaghat also joined me in ferrying by boat to the opposite bank. Once packed to its full capacity, the boat gathered way towards the opposite bank of the brimming river. After crossing a little over a quarter of the distance across the river the boat annoyingly slowed down. Midstream, it began rocking from stern to keel, possibly due to the rapids of the river. 

Each passing moment was touch and go for every one of us on the boat. With the clock ticking towards a possible overturn of the vessel, we had our heart in our mouth looking upward praying to the almighty. In short order, two sturdy youths from among us sprang up and picked up a couple of oars lying at the bottom of the boat. They started rowing the vessel hard to assist the ferryman in his struggle. As if by providence, the canoe started moving forward and every one of us heaved an alto-relievo sigh. We all silently thanked God for saving us from what otherwise would have turned into a watery grave for the whole caboodle, with our corpses either drowning to the bed of the river or drifting to the then-East Pakistan along with the flow of the Ganges. 

Sailing obliquely due to the undercurrents of the river, the boat reached the opposite bank away from the right location, compelling us to run to the platform from where our train was about to chug off.  Managing somehow to enter an unreserved compartment, I travelled to Howrah. The appalling experience taught me not to resort to unthinking or unfamiliar shortcuts. 

H Narayanan

Email:  nanan2105@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp